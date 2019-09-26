Blast from the Past / 1960s: Before the waters filled it

Don Smith (left) poses for a photo alongside his mother, Eva Harris, and stepfather, Harold Harris, in the diversion tunnel built during construction of the Dworshak Dam on the North Fork of the Clearwater River near Orofino. The tunnel served to divert the river around the dam site so work on the dam itself could commence. Smith reports this photo was taken on the last day members of the public were allowed to tour the diversion tunnel, probably in the late-1960s, and the Kamiah family made sure to record their visit to the site. A couple of days later, Smith says, the tunnel was flooded by the waters of the now-diverted river and the foundation work began on Dworshak Dam. The dam was opened in 1973. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.