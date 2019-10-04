Blast from the Past / 1940s: A tiny girl on a big horse

While her feet don’t quite reach the stirrups, Velda Wilson looks in command in this photo from the early 1940s as she sits astride a horse at her family’s home in the old townsite of Woodside, near Winchester. Today, Velda (Wilson) Hart and her husband, Paul, live along Cottonwood Creek Road near Culdesac, and she celebrates her 80th birthday this month. This photo was submitted by her stepdaughter, Dianna Hendrickson, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.