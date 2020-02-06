Blast from the Past / 1900s: A short-lived flour mill in Westlake

A flour mill at Westlake, Idaho, is shown sometime between when it was built in the summer of 1901 and when it burned Nov. 18, 1908. The men in the photo are noted as being C. Durfee, Dave Stiner (engineer/mechanic) and Mr. Tomas (operator/miller). Westlake was a pioneer town 8 miles due south of Craigmont and — like many early settlements — no longer exists, according to Dick Southern, of Craigmont, who submitted the photo. At the time of the fire, the mill was owned by O.S. Ford, according to a story in the Nov. 19, 1908, Lewiston Tribune. This photo is from the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society Collection, and the name Westlake was chosen for the town because it was the maiden name of Sarah, wife of Judge Rice, according to Southern.