Blast from the Past / 1990: Rush week at WSU

The sisters of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority house sing out their enthusiastic greeting to prospective members during rush week on the campus of Washington State University in Pullman. Hundreds of young men and women visited sororities and fraternities on Greek Row during rush week as shown in this Barry Kough photo published in the Aug. 21, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. Rush week gave the fraternities and sororities a chance to show their houses and members to new students. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.