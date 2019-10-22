Blast from the Past / 1978: Rosin up your bow

Mel Taylor of Lapwai plays a tune on his fiddle during the Old Time Fiddlers annual jam session at the Lewiston Elks. This photo by Barry Kough was published in the Jan. 15, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story quotes a number of the participating fiddlers, including Marg Wagner of Lewiston who says the Old Time Fiddlers have a membership of about 60 in Nez Perce and Idaho counties, and have been playing every week at area nursing homes since 1965. “We’ve got to encourage these kids,” she says. “We’ve got to keep the kids coming to keep the music from dying.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.