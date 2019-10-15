Blast from the Past / 1953: Rosie at his home in Bovill

In 1953, Henry Charles “Rosie” Wandke stands in front of his Bovill home. He and his wife, Ivah, lived in the home which was the old Bovill Hotel opened in 1903 by Hugh and Charlotte Bovill, the town’s namesakes. Rosie worked for the Potlatch Lumber Co. in a number of positions including running the company’s steam donkey, the steam-powered winch used in the logging operations. By the time this photo was taken, he was working as a security watchman at the company’s shops in Bovill, and he died on Christmas Eve 1964. This photo was submitted by Sheila Loomis of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.