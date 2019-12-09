Blast from the Past/1970: Reunited in Lewiston after 58 years

Sarah Stamper (left) of Grasmere, England, and Mary White of Lewiston are sisters who had reunited in Lewiston after not seeing each other for 58 years in this photo published in the May 24, 1970, Lewiston Tribune. The Hardisty sisters had grown up in northern England, according to the accompanying story, until Mary moved to the United States with a brother while Sarah stayed behind in England. Mary Hardisty met and married Michael White in Yakima, and the couple moved to Lewiston in 1961. Sarah Hardisty married George Stamper, who died in 1957. The sisters had not seen each other since 1912, when Stamper traveled to Canada to visit a daughter, who then drove her to Lewiston to visit White at long last. The two were spending a lot of time talking and looking at photos, and had plans to get out and see some of Idaho’s scenery. White and her husband then planned to drive back to Canada with her sister for a visit after about two weeks. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.