Blast from the Past / 1935: Returning to the ranger station

Fred (left) and Hattie (Squires) Shaner return with their pack string to the Meadow Creek Ranger Station along the Selway River east of Grangeville in this photo taken in 1935. The couple were married in 1932, and continued working together at the ranger station until 1936 when their daughter was born. That daughter, Jo Anne (Shaner) Miller now lives in Asotin and submitted this photo of her parents. This trip was made to complete one aspect of the couple’s duties at the station: taking their pack string of mules out to deliver food and supplies to all the fire lookouts in the area. The man pictured behind the couple in the center is not identified. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.