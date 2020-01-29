Blast from the Past / 1951: Remodeled C.C. Anderson department store opens

The March 2, 1951, Lewiston Tribune carried feature stories and photos, including this one, about the C.C. Anderson store’s recent renovation and grand opening planned for the next day. With the remodeling, the three-level store would employ 90 salespeople and executives, and in addition to clothing, would include hardware, housewares, millinery, and plumbing and heating departments. Customers visiting the open house, using any of the three entrances (two from Main Street and one from Fifth Street) would be given fresh gardenias and “lucky penny” pocket pieces. The store’s display windows were to be unveiled the evening of March 2. The building at the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Lewiston, is now Towne Square and houses a variety of businesses. C.C. Anderson eventually became the Bon Marche, which moved to the Lewiston Center Mall in 1978, and later became Macy’s. That department store chain announced earlier this month it would close its Lewiston store. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.