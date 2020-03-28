Blast from the Past / 1954: Refrigeration donation
Gladys Swank

Several members of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Clarkston Eagles Aerie No. 3070 admire a refrigerator and its precious contents in this photo published in the Jan. 18, 1954, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was taken at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston by Gladys Swank, as the refrigerator was donated to the hospital by the auxiliary to hold blood given by members of the public. The women are members of the auxiliary committee in charge of the refrigerator project, and they are (from left) Mrs. Everett Knox, Mrs.Arthur Court, Mrs. Lars Strand and Mrs. A.V. Kennedy. The accompanying story reported that the day before, three donors came to the hospital and gave blood of various types to start stocking the refrigerator so it will be available for patients as needed, and more donors were expected to keep the refrigerator full. Strand, who was president of the auxiliary, said in the story the group planned to hold a benefit dance soon to help cover the expense of the refrigerator. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

