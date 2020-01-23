Blast from the Past / 1988: Recycling and reusing was part of his business

Vaden Bisbee perches on one of the ranges available for sale at his business, newly opened in Lewiston, in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the Sept. 25, 1988, Lewiston Tribune. Bisbee decided to open Lapwai TV and Appliance along Thain Road after getting “tired of sitting around,” following retirement as a landscaper in California and Spokane, according to the accompanying story. He grew up in Lapwai, so named his new Lewiston business after that town, he said. Bisbee specialized in repair of appliances of all kinds and also sold used appliances. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.