Blast from the Past / 1976: Recording a successful hunt

Leon Alboucq (left) and his good friend and hunting partner Barc Seibly (right) pose with the results of their 1976 hunt in the Blue Mountains' Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness. The two hunted and packed horses together for more than 40 years. Alboucq, who owned Alboucq's Store in the Clarkston Heights, is now 85 and recently moved from Clarkston to Spokane Valley. Barc was a dentist in Clarkston where he still lives. This photo was submitted by Leon's son, Brad Alboucq of Clarkston.