Blast from the Past / 1950: Ready to learn in Asotin

There were 14 attentive and (mostly) smiling children at their desks in this Asotin Elementary School first-grade classroom around 1950. They were (row on right, front to back) Linda Heimark, Charlie Eller, Gary Courtney, Linda Botts, David Vance and Hap Watkins; (center row, front to back) Susie Amen, Earnest Taplin, Gerald Halsey, Franklin Onstot, Paul Hendrickson and Bob Hough; (left row, front to back) Don Sangster and Max Wilson. Their teacher, Dorothy Bezona, stands at the back of the class. The class photo was taken by Leo’s Studio based in Opportunity, Wash. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.