Five students sit on the steps inside the school after being chosen as officers of Clarkston High School’s senior class in this photo published in the Sept. 24, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. The balloting was completed the day before and the new officers are (top row from left) Jerry Martin, sergeant-at-arms, and Mike Emerson, president. In the lower row (from left) are Beverly Hull, treasurer; Vernon Lafrenz, vice president; and Janet Hatton, secretary. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1953: Ready to govern the CHS senior class
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region