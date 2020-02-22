Blast from the Past / 1961: Ready to cheer on the Bengals

Eight girls elected as cheerleaders and alternates for the 1961-’62 school year at Lewiston High School struck poses in this photo published in the April 14, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. Student elections had been held the day before. The three girls in the back are (from left) Shellagh Kelley (alternate), Dianne Chase (cheer queen) and Bonnie Nearing (alternate). The girls forming a V in the front are (from left) Sharon Poston, Mary Smith, Anellen Jesenko (Bengal mascot), Judy Weissenfluh and Linda Dale. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

