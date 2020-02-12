Blast from the Past / 1963: Ready to cheer on the Bantams

The five cheerleaders recently elected by students at Clarkston High School for the 1963-64 school year posed in cheer formation for this photo published in the April 19, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. The new cheerleaders who would lead students in support of Bantam athletics were (back row from left) Lynn Roberts, Marilyn Gibbons and Ann Wayman; and kneeling are (from left) Betsy Plunkett and Glenna Meyers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region