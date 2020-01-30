Blast from the Past / 1988: Ready to belt out some country tunes

Ru (Graves) Kelso (standing) and Ric Wolf posed for a photo in Lewiston in 1988 to promote their music. The photo was published in the Aug. 5, 1988, Lewiston Tribune before a series of August performances by the Lewiston-based country-folk music duo in the Cafe Ole restaurant in downtown Lewiston. The photo was submitted by Kelso’s mother, Juanita Langley of Lewiston, who writes her daughter was attending Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston at the time of the photo. She then moved to Seattle, and later entered the field of missionary work. Kelso recently returned to Bremerton, Wash., from China where she did mission work for 14 years, her mother writes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.