Blast from the Past / 1989: Reaching across the Palouse

Moscow Mayor Gary Scott and Pullman Mayor Carole Helm greet each other with a hug at the state line between Washington and Idaho as students from both the University of Idaho and Washington State University meet at the end of a Goodwill Walk in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Sept. 2, 1989, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. The walk was held Sept. 1 and each group of students, as well as city and university officials, walked a mile from the east and a mile from the west to meet and shake hands as they marked "Centennial Friendship Day to celebrate the growing cooperation between the two communities," according to the accompanying story by reporter Kathy Barnard. The Goodwill Walk was a more positive re-creation of the "Loser's Walk," a tradition of more than 40 years where either the Vandals would walk the eight miles from Moscow to Pullman, or the Cougars would do the opposite depending on who won the annual football game between the two schools. The Loser's Walk ended when the two schools stopped meeting annually on the football field in the late 1970s, according to the story.