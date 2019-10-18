Blast from the Past / 1991: Pure country ‘Strait’ from Pullman

On Oct. 18, 1992, country music superstar George Strait took the stage in Beasley Coliseum on the campus of Washington State University in Pullman. This Butch Ireland photo from the concert was published on the front of the Northwest section of the Oct. 19 Lewiston Tribune.
The photo accompanied a review by reporter John McCarthy who wrote, “ ‘Pure Country’ may be the name of his new movie, which opens Friday, but 5,900 people got to see the genuine article Sunday night in Pullman and for sure, George Strait is pure country.”
Strait is now 67 and the soundtrack album from his film ended up selling more than six million copies, according to Strait’s website.
Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.