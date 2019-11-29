Blast from the Past / 1950: Primary election night in Lewiston

Tabulating the Nez Perce County primary election night totals in Idaho required a couple of sets of hands but a lot of eyes on the task as shown in this photo published in the Aug. 8, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. The work was done the evening of Aug. 9 in the Tribune newsroom and among those pictured are Dale Parsley, a Tribune employee who handled the adding machine; State Senator Harry Wall, candidate for the Democratic nomination for Congress; Prosecuting Attorney Ray Durham; Wynne Blake, seeking the Democratic nomination for prosecutor; County Auditor-Recorder Philip Weisgerber; Sheriff W.W. Hays; and Mrs. Tom Boise. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.