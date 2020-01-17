Blast from the Past / 1972: Preserving graves in historical cemetery

Horace Henderson, Forest Service technician on the Slate Creek Ranger District, carefully repaints the name and date on a replica headboard for the Florence (Idaho) Cemetery in this photo published in the July 8, 1972, Lewiston Tribune. The headboard would eventually replace a marker on the grave of H.J. Talbotte, a saloon owner who died of a gunshot wound in 1863, according to the accompanying story by Tribune correspondent Priscilla Dolan. The story told how several replica headboards were made to replace those that had rotted away in the cemetery at Florence, a historical Idaho County mining town near White Bird. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.