Blast from the Past / 1959: Prepared to be peppy

Members of the 1959 Kendrick High School Pep Club gathered for their club photo. They are (front row from left) Diane Benscoter, Doris Wilson, Marilyn Zumhofe, Lynn Koepp, Ila Johnson, Judy Craig, Marga Wilken, Carol Lohman, Jeanette Cuddy; (second row) Frances Rowden, Janice Foster, Connie Howell, Julie Rowden, Jeanine Weber, Jeanne Craig, Judy Benscoter, Marilyn Lackey; (third row) Carolyn Skaggs, Shannon Groseclose, Shirley McAlister, Mary Phillips, Sheri Bement, Leah Gilliam, Rona Armitage, Judy Cuddy, Dee Magnuson. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill.