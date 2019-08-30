Blast from the Past / 1952: Posing as a Tribune carrier

Dave Favor casts a shadow while perched on a bicycle with a Lewiston Tribune newspaper bag slung over his shoulders while visiting with relatives or friends in Asotin around 1952. He grew up along Asotin Creek at the old townsite of Jerry, where his grandfather homesteaded, and likely was just dressing up for this photo, as he never had a Tribune newspaper route or owned a bicycle that nice, reports Gayle Favor, his wife. In those days, she writes, the Tribune arrived at the Favor home about noon each day with the U.S. mail delivery. Dave, who now lives in Lewiston, turns 79 in September. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.