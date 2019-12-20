Blast from the Past / 1989: Portrait of a revered teacher & coach

Harvie “Slug” Walker of Lewiston sits for a portrait in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Sept. 3, 1989, Lewiston Tribune to accompany a story by reporter Michael Haberman. The story was one in the regular Elders series, and detailed Walker’s long career as a revered P.E. teacher and coach in the Lewiston School District. Walker served in the U.S. Army during World War II before returning to Lewiston to coach basketball, football and track at the junior high and Lewiston High School in the 1950s, and became the first principal at Jenifer Junior High in 1959, a position he held for 15 years. While Walker got what his students called a well-earned reputation for handing out the corporal punishment called “hacks,” Walker said in the story, “Well, I didn’t keep score, but I get credit for hacking every kid over 35 in the whole damn town, which I didn’t do.” Walker Field along Fourth Street in the Lewiston Orchards is named in his honor. He died in 1991. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.