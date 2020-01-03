Blast from the Past / 1913: Portrait of a Keuterville family

This four-generation photo shows Mary Ann (Hoffman) Wassmuth seated holding
her great-granddaughter, Rose Poxleitner. Mary Ann Wassmuth's oldest daughter, Elizabeth (Wassmuth) Schmidt, stands at the right in the photo, and Elizabeth's oldest daughter, Mary Ann (Schmidt) Poxleitner, stands at left. Rose is Mary Ann Poxleitner's daughter. The photo was taken in Keuterville in late 1913, and was submitted by Russell Schaff of Clarkston who is the great-great-grandson of Mary Ann Wassmuth.