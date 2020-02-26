Blast from the Past / 1924: Pioneer couple farmed on the Palouse

In 1924, Henry Zellerhoff Jr. and Agnes Broemmeling posed for their wedding portrait. The couple were married Jan. 2, 1924, and were pioneer farmers along Rimrock Road west of Colton. There they raised seven daughters and two sons, according to their daughter, Annette "Nettie" Zerllerhoff Burnett Crane of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. She said her father had always been proud to share a birthdate -- Feb. 22 -- with George Washington. Agnes Zellerhoff died in 1943 and Henry died in 1970.

