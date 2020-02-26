In 1924, Henry Zellerhoff Jr. and Agnes Broemmeling posed for their wedding portrait. The couple were married Jan. 2, 1924, and were pioneer farmers along Rimrock Road west of Colton. There they raised seven daughters and two sons, according to their daughter, Annette “Nettie” Zerllerhoff Burnett Crane of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. She said her father had always been proud to share a birthdate — Feb. 22 — with George Washington. Agnes Zellerhoff died in 1943 and Henry died in 1970. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1924: Pioneer couple farmed on the Palouse
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region