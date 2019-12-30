Blast from the Past / 1979: Pioneer baby recounts her life story

Bammie Sanford of Lewiston was 96 when she sat for this Barry Kough photo published in the June 24, 1979, Lewiston Tribune to go with a story by reporter Thomas W. Campbell, one in his “Elders” series. She told Campbell she was born in Bentonville, Ark., in 1883 but, she said, “... I left there was I was 10 days old on a wagon train. It took us three months to cross the country and I don’t remember much about it.” Her family lived in many places around the Northwest and while living in Grangeville as a schoolgirl, she also “herded cattle on my horse and cooked for 20 men in the harvest.” She and her husband, John, had lived and farmed on the Camas Prairie and Cloverland before retiring to Asotin. She was later widowed and one of her daughters lived with her. She reported being frustrated with the infirmities of her age and said, “Why, if I could walk and use my hands, I’d be out there in the garden right now working the vegetables.” She died the following January. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.