Blast from the Past / 1948: PFI as seen from the air

This aerial view shows the Potlatch Forests Inc. (PFI) mill along the south bank of the Clearwater River at Lewiston, most likely taken in 1948. A plywood plant was built in 1949, according to Lewiston historian Steven Branting, where the stacked lumber is visible at the center of this image. This photo was submitted by Margaret Dammarell of Lewiston, and likely was taken at the same time as another aerial photo of Lewiston she recently sent, which was published Sept. 9. In 1973, PFI was renamed Potlatch Corp. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.