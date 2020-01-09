Blast from the Past / 1951: Pals pose at their final high school prom

These four good friends, all seniors at Lewiston High School, line up for a photo at the school’s Junior Prom in May 1951, just a month before their graduation. They are (from left) Bud Nelson, Bill Stellmon, Dick Riggs and Dick Dodel. The school’s Senior Ball had already taken place the previous winter. The four, all athletes at LHS, went on to attend the University of Idaho, where they competed in a variety of athletic programs there as well. All graduated from the UI. This photo was submitted by Riggs, a retired educator who lives in Lewiston, who says he is the only one of the four still living. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.