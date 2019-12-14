Blast from the Past / 1952: Orofino siblings gather at the Christmas tree

In 1952, 3-year-old Kathy Dobson posed with her older siblings in front of the family Christmas tree in this photo taken by her father, Vance Dobson, in their home along Brown Avenue in Orofino. Those pictured are, from left, Harriet (Walrath) Reece, Kathy Dobson, Farroll Joan “Joni” (Walrath) Nunan, Nina (Walrath) Profitt Holcomb and Charles Walrath. Vance Dobson farmed for 20 years in the Gilbert area south of Orofino on what is now a Century Farm and retired in 1965. A pianist, he spent most of his career giving private piano lessons in Orofino. Kathy (Dobson) Warnock, who submitted this photo, now lives in Clarkston, Joni Nunan lives in Troy and Charles Walrath lives in Ivins, Utah. Nina Holcomb died in 1984 and Harriet Reece died in 2016. The five siblings’ mother was Dorothy (Portfors) Walrath Dobson. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.