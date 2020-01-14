Blast from the Past / 1965: O’Kelley boys can’t wait for cake

On the momentous day her son turns 4 years old, Patsy O’Kelley holds out the birthday cake she baked and decorated for Shaun (center) at their Clarkston home in this 1965 photo. Two of Shaun’s brothers, Blaine (left) and Shannon (right), get in on the action as well, looking eager for when it would be time to cut and serve the treat. Blaine and Shannon now live in western Washington while Shaun teaches at Clarkston High School, according to their dad, Pat O’Kelley of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. Patsy, who died in 1995, and her husband, Pat, raised seven sons and one daughter. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.