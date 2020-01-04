Blast from the Past / 1958: Newly official Clarkston Girl Scouts

Eight members of Clarkston’s Girl Scout Troop proudly posed for a photograph after their investiture ceremony Nov. 22, 1958, at Clarkston First Presbyterian Church, the troop’s sponsor. This photo was published in the Nov. 23, 1958, Lewiston Tribune, and the girls are (from left) Gale Clark, Barbara Watt, Karen Victory, Nancy Barnea, Joyce Reed, Irene Watt, Janet Hill and Marilyn Goss. Their ceremony included, according to the accompanying story, receiving a pin, repeating the Girl Scout Law and lighting a candle. Their leader was Mrs. Hal Rowe and assistant leader was Mrs. John Bunch, and the Rev. Robert M. Chamness, First Presbyterian pastor, gave the invocation at the ceremony. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.