Blast from the Past / 1951: New uniforms for Asotin High’s band

Three Asotin High School Band members model the new uniforms recently purchased through fundraising in the community for this photo published in the Jan. 26, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. They are (from left) Ina Jane Parsley, flute; Dell Parsons, bass drum; and Melvina Williamson, snare drum. The jackets, in the school colors of orange and black, are highlighted with brass adornment and replaced orange-and-black satin capes which the band had worn the last four years. They would be worn for the first time that night between the halves of the Anatone-Asotin basketball game in the AHS gym, according to the accompanying story. Total cost for the new uniforms was $647.25 which was raised by a variety of events, including a dance in Asotin sponsored by the Clarkston Eagles Aerie, a band-sponsored basket social and a donation by the proprietor of the Asotin Cafe. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
