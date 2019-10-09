Blast from the Past / 1967: Music from a beautiful instrument

Carrie Strait plays an antique organ in her Orofino home in this photo published in the Jan. 6, 1967, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story describes the history of the organ, which featured “shelves, glass enclosures and intricate design.” The exact age was not known, but Orofino residents remember seeing it in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Foust on Wells Bench at the turn of the century. In 1915, Mrs. Foust sold the organ to A.F. Moos, a brother of Carrie Strait, who kept it for a time and then gave it to Mrs. Strait for her two daughters, Edith and Alma, to share. After her daughters married and left home, Carrie Strait enjoyed playing it. The story concluded, “The organ remains in her home, its shelves filled with pictures of relatives ... as a reminder of the past when craftsmen took pride in their work.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.