Blast from the Past / 1990: Mouth-watering recipes

Millie Ingram displays freshly baked Cherry Bars in her Lewiston dining room in this photo published in the May 9, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. In the accompanying column by longtime Trib food writer Sula Keeling, Ingram talks about the coming Washington Idaho Symphony season. She was president of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Symphony League, which was planning its annual Musical Gardens fundraiser set for July. For the column, in addition to the Cherry Bars, Ingram provided a variety of recipes including Men Will Love It Salad, Shrimp Dip, Fresh Peach Pie and Quick Crab Quiche.