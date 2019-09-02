Blast from the Past / 1941: Mount up, siblings

Around 1941, four of the children of Henry and Marguerite Lorang of Genesee climbed onto one of the farm’s horses for a photo. Henry Lorang had sold many of the horses to raise money during the Great Depression, but a few remained on the farm. The Lorang siblings are (from left) Rita, Albert, Mary Alice (Mae) and Lois. This photo was submitted by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.