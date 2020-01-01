Blast from the Past / 1989: Modeling their wedding wear

Diane Cook (left) works to style Kim Tannahill’s hair prior to both modeling gowns in the fifth annual Lewiston Bridal Fair at Lewiston’s Ramada Inn in this photo by Jeff A. Taylor published in the March 12, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Both women were from Lewiston. More than 200 people had attended the March 11 fair, according to the photo caption, and more than 30 businesses from the Quad Cities region participated. Organizer Kristi Folk of Clarkston said color trends were “lots of new aquas and teals” and “lots of floral and the sailor influence was popular” in the fair’s offerings. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.