On a sunny, blue-sky day in the mid-1960s, four members of the Pinson family stood on the platform of the Camas Prairie Railroad depot/station at Lapwai. Pictured are (from left) Sharon (Rose) Pinson and her children, Tom, Raydean and David. Sharon’s husband and the children’s father, Ray Pinson, was the station agent at the depot until the station was closed and the building was removed in about 1968. The family lived in the “home” part of the depot while on the business side, there was a freight room, an office and a waiting room, according to David Pinson of St. Helens, Ore., who submitted this photo. All that is visible of the station in this photo, aside from the railroad tracks, is the bell in the upper left corner. The depot was situated between the tracks and U.S. Highway 95. Sharon is a 1954 graduate of Lewiston High School while the three children all graduated from Lapwai High School. Sharon Pinson and Raydean (Pinson) Shaw live in Lewiston while Tom lives in Hermiston, Ore. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / mid-1960s: Family photo at the Lapwai railroad depot
