Blast from the Past / mid-1940s: Good ol’ Jim hauls the Lacey kids

A trio of happy siblings hold a couple of squash in their laps, in this photo from the mid-1940s taken by their mother at their home in Woodland. They are, from left, Arthur Lacey, Roy Lacey and Martha (Lacey) Miesner, and their cart was pulled by Jim, the chore horse on the family ranch. According to Arthur Lacey, who submitted this photo, among the chores Jim handled was hauling water for the family and hauling hay for storage in the barn. Almost as important: Jim was a good horse, Arthur reports. These Lacey kids were three of the six children (two boys and four girls) born to their parents, Edgar and Marie Lacey. The three still live in this region: Arthur is in Clarkston, Roy in Weippe and Martha in Stites. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.