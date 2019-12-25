Blast from the Past / 1976: ‘Merry Christmas to all’

Tonia Bartlett smiles as she perches on the lap of Santa Claus and tells him what she would like for Christmas in this photo taken in 1976. Santa was visiting the Lewiston Kmart when Tonia went to see him, and in August, it was announced that store would close for good this month. Tonia, who lives in Lewiston, is the daughter of Dana Bartlett of Lewiston, who submitted this photo, and the late Wilbur Bartlett. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.