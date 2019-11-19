Blast from the Past / 1990: Memories of life near Tolo Lake

Norma (Bentley) Tefft holds a photograph of a barn on land where she used to live with her family as a youngster in this Michael Haberman photo published in the March 4, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. Tefft lived in Grangeville at the time of this story written by Haberman for the Trib’s Elders series, but when she was 8, her family moved to a spot near Tolo Lake, about five miles west of Grangeville. Summer days as a kid were spent playing in a nearby creek, Tefft said, and she cried if her parents got up to dance without her, so they picked her up and danced as a threesome. Her lifelong love of dancing prompted her husband, Charles, to say, “I always thought she was born on the dance floor.” By the time she was about 21, she worked with her brother herding sheep for their father. “The Fourth of July we rolled rocks down the hill to celebrate,” she recalled in the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.