A young Bert Wilkins (joined by his shadow) sits on one of the rails of the train tracks at Fenn in this photo taken about 1944. Bert’s dad, Chester Wilkins, was working for the Camas Prairie Railroad at the time. Bert, who graduated from Lewiston High School and the University of Idaho, now lives in Sierra Vista, Ariz., and turns 79 this month. His sister, Bonnie Mahurin of Lewiston, submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.