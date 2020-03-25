Blast from the Past / 1990: Making a yard hospitable to birds
Steve Hanks/Tribune

Mindy Wiebush shows some of the items she uses in creating habitat to attract wildlife to the backyard of her Elk City home in this Steve Hanks photo published in the April 23, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. Wiebush was participating in a program by the National Wildlife Federation to develop backyard wildlife habitats, according to the accompanying story by reporter Kathy Hedberg. She worked to develop areas of desireable habitat in her 2½-acre yard including leaving areas of unmown grass for birds and wildlife to use for nesting or cover and setting out an improvised birdbath made from an upturned garbage can lid atop a couple of concrete blocks. She also looked for native plants to add. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

