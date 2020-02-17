Blast from the Past / 1961: Lewiston, Orofino boys hit the boards

Lewiston High and Orofino High players leap for a rebound during the first half of the opening game of the District 2 AAA boys high school basketball tournament in the gym at Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston in this photo published in the March 2, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. Some of the other players shown, according to the photo caption, are (from Lewiston) Mike Lamb (14), Dave Barton (40), Fred Bushong (24) and Chuck Rydvall (22); and (from Orofino) Skip Wilson (13). Lewiston won the contest 73-45 and went on to meet Moscow that night in the same venue. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Lewiston High and Orofino High players leap for a rebound during the first half of the opening game of the District 2 AAA boys high school basketball tournament in the gym at Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston in this photo published in the March 2, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. Some of the other players shown, according to the photo caption, are (from Lewiston) Mike Lamb (14), Dave Barton (40), Fred Bushong (24) and Chuck Rydvall (22); and (from Orofino) Skip Wilson (13). Lewiston won the contest 73-45 and went on to meet Moscow that night in the same venue. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you