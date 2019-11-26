Blast from the Past / 1979: Lewiston Boys Club reopens after remodel

Director Butch Holden stands center court on the new basketball floor in the remodeled Lewiston Boys Club headquarters at Fenton Park in this photo published in the Dec. 26, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. The club had been closed since Jan. 3, 1979, according to the accompanying story, and would reopen Jan. 2, 1980, after extensive remodeling which included adding a library, photographic darkroom, and an arts and crafts room. Holden, who had been on the job for 16 months, said club staff was increased from three to seven, and separate game rooms were offered for older and younger boys. Membership in the Lewiston Boys Club cost $3 per year, and it was open seven days a week. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.