Blast from the Past/1952: Learning to listen for the dial tone

Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. employees Jeanne Miller (left), Julian Krauss (center) and Maycel Putnam (right) demonstrate how to use a dial telephone in this photo published in the Aug. 7, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. Krauss was manager of PT&T's Lewiston branch, and the demonstration was attended by about 200 people who watched a step-by-step operation of the dial telephone system, according to the accompanying story. The equipment was set up at a town meeting luncheon at the Lewis-Clark Hotel in Lewiston where attendees were told the present manually operated phone system would be moved over to dial operation soon after Nov. 1 when new directories were to be issued. Robert Young of Spokane, a PT&T technician, explained the process: "First, listen for the dial tone when you life the receiver. This is your 'number please' and it must be heard to indicate the line is clear. Dial each number with your finger, being sure to let the dial return to its normal position." Prefixes were assigned with Lewiston getting the number 3 and Clarkston getting the number 8, and long-distance calls were to be made by dialing the "0" on the dial.