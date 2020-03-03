Siblings Bonnie and John Hahn pose together outside the Kamiah home of their parents, Joe and Grace Hahn, in the late 1950s. The two were students at Kamiah High School at the time. Today Bonnie (Hahn) Olive still lives in Kamiah while John Hahn lives in Craigmont. John, who submitted this photo, turned 80 in February while his sister turns 83 this month. The two siblings, John reports, have been close all their lives. “Bonnie has been a wonderful sister,” John wrote. “I couldn’t have been more blessed.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / late 1950s: The Hahn siblings at home in Kamiah
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region