John Moser poses in his U.S. Army uniform while serving during World War I in this photo taken in the late 1910s while he was home on leave. Moser and his family were from Colton, according to his niece, Cecelia (Frei) Dober, who submitted this photo, and after the war, Moser returned to the Palouse and farmed outside Uniontown. Moser was the brother of Agatha (Moser) Frei, Dober’s mother. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / late 1910s: A Colton man serves his country
