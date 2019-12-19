Blast from the Past / 1953: Latah County kids put on a Christmas show

Dressed in their best, the students who attended the one-room Boulder Creek Grade School in Park, Idaho, put on their Christmas 1953 program in the schoolhouse. The school was in eastern Latah County, and the students are (back row from left) Karen Horne, Clem Smith, Linn Enger (who submitted this photo) and Ennis Chatterton; and (front row) Jerry Blakeley, Andrea Kirk, Bruce Baumgartner, Paul Kirk and Gary Horne. Enger reports students in grades one through eight studied and learned in the single room, and in 1953, there were a total of 10 students attending the school. The following year, 1954, was the school’s last and after that, its students were bused to attend school in Deary. Enger also said the school did not have electricity until he was in third or fourth grade and the building was warmed by a large wood heater. The mothers around the valley would take turns bringing pots of food to serve the children lunch. “Imagine trying to study with a pot of homemade soup simmering on the old wood heater all morning,” Enger wrote. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.