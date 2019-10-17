Blast from the Past / 1953: Keep your eye on the ball

The 1953 boys basketball team from Lapwai High School made sure to keep their eyes on the ball in the hands of their coach, Harley Williams, as they lined up for their team photo. Team members were (back row from left) L. Taylor (manager), M. Wilson, J. Sobotta, J. Tilden, E. Madsen and D. Cosgrove; (front row) F. Davis, B. Sobotta, L. Ellenwood, B. Arthur and J. Arthur. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.